Erika J. Spiegelhoff, 90, Lake Mills, died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
She was born on June 9, 1929 in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Frank and Anni (Brammer) Bonacker.
Erika married Edward Spiegelhoff on Sept. 23, 1950. He died on March 25, 2006.
She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Lake Mills and active with its Ladies Aide.
Survivors include her three children; Robert (Kathy) Spiegelhoff, Ronald (Nancy) Spiegelhoff, Gayle (Dan) Renz; 11 grandchildren; Carrie (Jeff) Levake, Kelli (Brad) Strese, Edward Spiegelhoff, Rachel Spiegelhoff, Jennifer (Chuck) Amell, Jonathan (Meredith) Spiegelhoff, Joshua (Stephanie) Spiegelhoff, Shelley (Jon) Weiler, Stacey (Moni) Advani, Alison (Andrew) Crum, Erika (Marcio) Infantas; 23 great grandchildren, Mason and Brock Levake, Carson and Weston Strese, Samantha, Colton and Ella Spiegelhoff, Tekla, Theia and Otto Amell, Sigrid, Harry, Hildy and Sloan Spiegelhoff, Sailor and Poppy Spiegelhoff, Jackson, Carter, Kathryn, Abigail and Emma Weiler, Lily and Ari Advani; one brother, Fred (Sue) Bonacker, who have been a loving support throughout her life; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by her brother, Donald Martin and her sister, Betty DeNood.
Due to the current pandemic, private family services will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery.
If desired, memorials may be made to the church.
