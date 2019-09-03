Renee A. Castonguay, 60, Lake Mills, died on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She won her seven year battle with cancer because there is no cancer in heaven.
She was born on Aug. 11, 1959 in Beaver Dam, the daughter of Ronald and Ruth (Klug) Rahn.
In 1977, she graduated from Beaver Dam High School.
Renee married Mark Castonguay on March 17, 1984 in Beaver Dam.
She had been employed by American Family Insurance for over 40 years.
She was a member of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Lake Mills.
Renee enjoyed reading, painting ceramics and sewing.
Survivors include her husband, Mark, of Lake Mills; two daughters, Lanie (Mark) Griffin of Waterloo, Sadie Castonguay of Lake Mills; one step son, Joshua Castonguay; two grandchildren, Luke and Lincoln Griffin; her parents; one brother, Randy (Mary) Rahn of Beaver Dam; other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at the St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church.
Friends may call after 9 a.m. on Saturday at the church until the time of services.
If desired, memorials may be made to the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.