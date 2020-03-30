Duane “Dewey” M. Coutts, age 94, formerly of Lake Mills passed away on March 21, 2020 at Park River Estates Care Center, Coon Rapids, Minnesota. Dewey graduated from Boy’s Technical High School, Milwaukee in 1943.
He entered the Army Air Force in 1943 following his high school graduation and served during WWII from 1943-1945. He was wed to Frances “Fran” Musil on May 20, 1950 at St. Martini’s Lutheran Church in Milwaukee.
In 1958 he began his 23 year career at Creamery Package later known as APV Crepaco (CP). During his tenure at CP he was involved in all the daily functions in the foundry at the “North Plant”. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Frances “Fran” Coutts; his parents, Wilhelmina “ Mina” and Carl Coutts; Fran’s parents, Marie and Edwin Musil; his sister-in-law and her husband, Florence and Mjr. William Sutton (USA Ret.); nephew, Scott Sutton.
He is survived and will be deeply missed by his children, Carla (Randy) King, Jim (Mickey) Coutts, Ken (Danelle) Coutts; grandchildren, Heath (Anna) King, Jeremy King, Heather King (fiancé, Jeremy Hoppe), Jaci King-Clear (Matt), their sons, Izak, Milo and Jasper, Alexis Coutts, Travis (Samantha) Coutts, their son, Lucas, Ben and Sam Coutts; niece, Laura (Tony) Thomas; great-nephew, Will Sutton; as well as his extended family and many friends.
Because of current circumstances, a private family funeral service waas held in Minneapolis with a private graveside service at Rock Lake Cemetery, Lake Mills. A public celebration of his life will be held in Lake Mills at a later date. Memorials in Dewey’s memory are preferred to your local food pantry or Lake Mills Meals on Wheels. On-line condolences may be left at www.gearty-delmore.com. Gearty-Delmore 763-537-4511
