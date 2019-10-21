Stanley A. Hansen, 66, of Waterloo passed away on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at UW Hospital in Madison.
Stanley was born on Sept. 11, 1953 in Springfield, Illinois the son of Eugene and Marguerite (Erby) Hansen. He married the love of his life Cindy on July 23, 2016 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Stanley loved the Lord; he was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church for many years. He worked as a machinist for APV-Crepaco for 34 years before his retirement. In is free time he enjoyed hunting, riding his Harley, and tooling around in his shed. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and his beloved dog Blue. Stanley will be dearly missed by those who knew him.
Stanley is survived by his wife, children: Aaron Hansen of Columbus; Michelle Hansen of Watertown; Amber (Angel) Unzueta of Waterloo; and Crystal Morris of Marshall. Eight grandchildren: Kaelyn, Allie, Parker, Averie, Landon, Antonio, AJ, Kellen, and his brother Steve (Ramona) Hansen of Williamsville, New York. He is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his son, Kevin.
A funeral service for Stanley will be held on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waterloo with Rev. Robb Kosky presiding. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. and also on Friday from noon until the time of service.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes-Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
