Suzanne Jean Rygh Wedel, 71, Lake Mills, died on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at the Fort Memorial Hospital after surviving ovarian cancer for 45 years.
She was born on Dec. 1, 1947 in rural Iowa, the daughter of the late Lloyd and Wanda (Quam) Rygh.
Suzanne married Frank Wedel on Dec. 7, 1974 in Rake, Iowa.
She had been employed as a speech pathologist in Beaver Dam, Waterloo, Johnson Creek, and Lake Mills during her career.
A member of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, the Wisconsin Rosemaling Association, and longtime active member and supporter of the Lake Mills City Band where she enjoyed playing trumpet.
Sue loved traveling, playing golf, bowling, rosemaling, and shopping for clothes and antiques. She was also an avid Badger fan.
Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Frank; their sons, Zachary (René), Eli; all of Lake Mills, Charlie of Los Angeles, California; three brothers, Ronald Rygh, Tom Rygh, both of Thompson, Iowa, Lance Rygh of Rake, Iowa; one sister, Linda (John) Reuter of Jesup, Iowa; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by her daughter, Emily Suzanne Wedel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Lake Mills.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at the Claussen Funeral Home in Lake Mills and also after 10 a.m. on Monday at the church until the time of mass.
Burial will be in the Rock Lake Cemetery.
If desired, memorials may be made to the UW Carbone Cancer Center.
