Joseph P. Vander Zanden, Leesburg, Florida, age 84, died on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He was born on June 15, 1935 in Little Chute, the eighth and last child of Adrian and Wilhelmina (Minnie) Vander Zanden. Joe served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956, stationed in Tokyo, Japan. He graduated from Saint Norbert College, cum laude, in 1960.
Joe was united in marriage with Mary Lee Griesbach of Appleton on Sept. 1, 1958. He taught English and Latin at Kaukauna High School, and then taught English and Latin at Franklin Junior High in Green Bay. In 1966, Joe became principal of the New London Senior High School. In 1972, he became the principal of Lake Mills High School.
In 1982, Joe earned his PhD degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in Educational Administration and became the principal of Prospect Elementary School, until retiring in 1994.
Joe is survived by his children: Susan (Paul) Seibold of San Antonio, Texas and Diane Vander Zanden of Saint Paul, Minnesota; grandchildren: Sarah (Christopher) Golla of Madison and Eric Seibold of San Antonio, Texas; and his special friend Donna McDaniel of Leesburg Florida.
In addition to his parents and siblings, Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, on March 3, 2003.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Roselawn Memorial Park (401 Femrite Drive, Monona) in the chapel in the main building, beginning at 11 a.m. Father Chad Droessler will officiate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.