Susan Ann Buchholtz, 71, Lake Mills, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 surrounded by the love of her sons, daughter-in-laws and grandchildren.
She was born on May 14, 1948 and instantly welcomed into the loving arms of the late Arthur (Pedro) and Veronica Roehl of Lake Mills.
Sue was a 1966 graduate of Lake Mills High School. She married Roger L. Buchholtz on June 22, 1968. Roger passed away on Oct. 3, 2017.
Sue began working outside the home after taking real estate classes and working part time with Wobig Realty. She later bought the realty company and then transitioned to Century 21 in Madison. It was there that she became interested in the home appraisal side of the business. M&I Bank in Madison hired her on as an in-house appraiser. When that branch dissolved she created Buchholtz Appraisal Company. She owned and operated BAC for over 25 years before her retirement.
Sue and Roger’s 49 year marriage was blessed with three sons and daughters-in-law: Christopher (Kimberly), Bradley (Tiffany), and Jason (Kari) all of Lake Mills. Sue devoted much of her life to her eight grandchildren: Nicole, Kaycee, Beau, Zachary, Zoey, Cooper, Benjamin, and Jaxon. There doesn’t seem to be a time where she wasn’t cheering from a bleacher seat, smiling with pride in a musical auditorium or mixing up a cookie batter to donate for a grandchild’s event.
Sue was a whole-hearted giver of joy, tiny in stature but bursting with love to give. She was a member of the Lake Mills Jaycee’s, Dance Club, St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church and a volunteer in the school district when her children attended. From painted pumpkins at Halloween to overflowing cookie trays at Christmas, she would always put a smile on her recipient’s face. She was an intricate part of the dessert table for over 20 years during Easter and Mother’s Day Brunch at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club. She enjoyed bowling alley happy hours, Florida getaways, game shows, boxed wine, flowers and spending time with her family and friends. A little over five years ago Sue’s dream came true when she met her biological sister and brothers for the first time. After Roger passed she found love and companionship with her special friend Dale Watson. Knowing that Sue was once again happy made her family and friends rest easy.
Besides her children and grandchildren, Sue also leaves behind her brothers Lee (Donna) Radel and David (Elaine) Radel, sister Jayne Davidson (Ed Ruland) all of Spring Green, brother-in-law Jim (Angie) Buchholtz of Portage, two sisters-in-law Val Buchholtz of Nevada and Sandie Buchholtz of Wyoming.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and in-laws Rudy and Dora Buchholtz and two bothers-in-law Bob and Larry Buchholtz
Due to the current pandemic, a private immediate family mass will be held on Tuesday, March 24 at 3 p.m. at the church. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, Red Cross or Lake Mills Music Department with special consideration to the Fall Musical.
The family would like to thank the Lake Mills EMT, staff at FAMH and UW-Madison Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.