Dennis Nichols

Dennis Nichols

Dennis Nichols, of Johnson Creek, age 73, passed away peacefully

surrounded by his family at Rainbow Hospice Center on Monday,

Dec. 30, 2019.

Dennis was born in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on May 7, 1946 to Dennis

and Joan Nichols. He was a child when his mother moved to the

United States after his father passed away. Dennis bravely served

his country in the United States Marine Corp in the Vietnam War.

He was employed as a Tool and Die Make with APV Crepaco for 27

years, worked at De Vor Tool and Die and retired from Spuncast in 2010.

Dennis is survived by his daughters; Tina (Reggie) Roehl,

Denise Nichols, son; Cory Nichols, his grandchildren; Kajun (Mary)

Roehl, Ruger (Kylee) Roehl, Chance and Dalton Thorp,

and great-grandchildren; Riley and Ella Roehl and his sister, Elaine Wagner.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at the Fairview Inn Sports

Bar in Jefferson, WI on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, from 1 50 5 p.m.

Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home & Cremation Service has the honor of

serving the family. Memories and condolences may be sent at

http://www.watertownwifuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Nichols as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.