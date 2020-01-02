Dennis Nichols, of Johnson Creek, age 73, passed away peacefully
surrounded by his family at Rainbow Hospice Center on Monday,
Dec. 30, 2019.
Dennis was born in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on May 7, 1946 to Dennis
and Joan Nichols. He was a child when his mother moved to the
United States after his father passed away. Dennis bravely served
his country in the United States Marine Corp in the Vietnam War.
He was employed as a Tool and Die Make with APV Crepaco for 27
years, worked at De Vor Tool and Die and retired from Spuncast in 2010.
Dennis is survived by his daughters; Tina (Reggie) Roehl,
Denise Nichols, son; Cory Nichols, his grandchildren; Kajun (Mary)
Roehl, Ruger (Kylee) Roehl, Chance and Dalton Thorp,
and great-grandchildren; Riley and Ella Roehl and his sister, Elaine Wagner.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at the Fairview Inn Sports
Bar in Jefferson, WI on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, from 1 50 5 p.m.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home & Cremation Service has the honor of
serving the family. Memories and condolences may be sent at
http://www.watertownwifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.