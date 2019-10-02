Christine A. Voight Rothbarth, 62, Lake Mills, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at the Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
She was born on Sept. 18, 1957 in Watertown, the daughter of the late Carroll and Beatrice (Grunewald) Voight.
Chris married Everette Rothbarth on March 12, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
In 1975 she graduated from the Lake Mills High School and later earned her nursing degree from MATC-Fort Atkinson.
She had been employed for 10 years by Northview and most recently for Lyndon Grove in Waukesha where she dedicated 30 years caring for her patients.
Chris was a member of the Lake Mills Moravian Church.
Survivors include her husband, Everette Rothbarth; step-daughter, Christin Rothbarth of Fort Atkinson; her faithful companion, Lily; one brother, Steven (Sherry) Voight; two sisters, Kathleen (Sherman) Lawson, Julie (Todd) Ripp all of Lake Mills; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Also preceding in death was her brother, Jeffrey Voight in 2005.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Lake Mills Moravian Church.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Claussen Funeral Home on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 and after 10 a.m. on Monday at the church until the time of service.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Church.
