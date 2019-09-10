Joyce E. Gray, 86, Lake Mills, died on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at the Willowbrook Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lake Mills.
She was born on Feb. 3, 1933, the daughter of the late Loren and Mabel Wical.
On July 7, 1949, she married Jack G. Gray of Tower City, North Dakota. He died on May 25, 1997.
Joyce was an active member of the Lake Mills United Methodist Church, helping with respite and funeral luncheons. In earlier years she volunteered for the Little League Baseball.
She was an avid supporter of local community sporting events where she was known as “Grandma Gray”
Survivors include her four sons, Darrel (Kathy) of Cambridge, Danny (Kim) of Lake Mills, Jim (Denise) of Waterloo, Tim (Margareta) of Fort Atkinson; two daughters, Connie (Greg) Hesse) and Lori Gray, both of Lake Mills; 20 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; one great great grandson; one sister-in-law, Delorie Wical of Hastings, Minnesota; many dear nieces and nephews; her neighbors who became family at heart, Rosa and Cipriano Pineda and their girls; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by three sisters; three brothers; her daughter, Charlotte Czyzewicz; her two sons, Ken Gray and Warren Gray; and her granddaughter, Kaley Gray.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at the Lake Mills United Methodist Church.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the church and also after 10 a.m. at the church until the time of service.
If desired, memorials may be made to the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.