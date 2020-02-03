Pearl E. Voight Wollin Renz, 96, formerly of Aztalan, died on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at Reena Senior Living in Fort Atkinson.
She was born on April 10, 1923 in Lake Mills, the daughter of the late Alvin and Ida (Henke) Voight.
Pearl married Everett Wollin on May 10, 1945. He died on June 10, 1974. She later married Paul J. Renz on July 29, 1978. He died on March 24, 2002.
She had attended Badger School.
Prior to retirement she had been employed at the Lake Mills Shoe Factory, Mrs. Earl Jones “White Pickets”, Thomas Industries, and had cooked for the Lake Mills High School Lunch Program.
She was a member of the Lake Mills United Methodist Church.
Pearl enjoyed shopping, playing cards and playing bingo.
Survivors include her three children, Ronald (Linda) Wollin of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Linda Schumacher of Jefferson, Alvin Wollin of Fifield; 10 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; one brother, Robert (Luella) Voight of Helenville; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by her son, Jim; one brother, Melbourne Voight; and three sisters, Frances Kaus, Joyce Miller, and Betty Jane Anderson.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at the Lake Mills United Methodist Church with Rev. Edwin Vargas officiating.
Friends may call after 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the church until the time of service.
Burial will be in the Aztalan-Milford Cemetery.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the Lake Mills United Methodist Church.
Thank you to the entire staff at Reena. Pearl loved her time and many adventures there.
