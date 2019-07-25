When Nick Carpenter entered the game, Lake Mills had a lead that was in jeopardy of slipping away.
The Lake Mills rookie battened down the hatches, limited the damage and closed out a 4-3 victory for the Grays against the McFarland Muskies in a Home Talent League Southeast Section baseball game at Campus Field on Sunday.
Tanner Hogeboom started on the mound for Lake Mills and gave up one run in the first seven innings he worked. His record was charged with two runs in the eighth after he exited without recording an out.
Hogeboom struck out two batters and gave up four hits. Carpenter struck out three batters and no hits, though he walked a pair.
Darren Strasburg was 3-for-3 with a double for the Grays. Bret Sanders was 2-for-4 to advance the cause.
For Lake Mills, it was the second win of the Southeast Section season. The Grays are 2-10 and one game better than last-place Waterloo (1-11).
Lake Mills was scheduled to travel to Fort Atkinson for a Sunday League game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in Jones Park. The Grays finish out their schedule with Sunday League games against Stoughton at home on Friday beginning at 8 p.m. and against Stoughton again on Sunday beginning at 1 p.m.
The Sunday League slate wraps up with a trip to Jefferson on Sunday, August 4 at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.