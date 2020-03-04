Children ages 9-14 are invited to participate in the local level of competition for the 2020 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship.
The local competition will be held Sunday, March 8. Registration is from noon until 12:45 p.m. The competition will begin at 1 p.m. at the Lake Mills Middle School.
The Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship is sponsored annually, with winners progressing through local, district and state competitions. International champions are announced by the Knights of Columbus international headquarters based on scores from the state-level competitions. All boys and girls 9- 14 years-old are eligible to participate and will compete in their respective age divisions. Last year more than 120,000 shooters participated in over 3,600 local competitions.
All contestants on the local level are recognized for their participation in the event. The Knights of Columbus is an international Catholic family fraternal service organization with over 1.8 million members in 15,000 local councils. Last year, Knights donated over 70 million volunteer hours and $170 million to charitable and benevolent causes, sponsoring projects to benefit their church, councils, communities, culture of life, families and youth.
