Sam Giombetti hit a one-out double with the bases loaded to give Lake Mills Post 67 an 8-7 victory against visiting Palmyra in Legion baseball on Thursday at Campus Field.
The double plated Isaac Lambert and Ethan Foster. Lambert singled earlier in the inning and Foster drew a walk.
Lake Mills scored five runs on eight walks and no hits in the first three innings.
Post 67 had seven hits against the reliever but struck out six times and only were able to score three runs.
Andy Carpenter was the winning pitcher for Post 67.
Giombetti was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Giombetti drew two walks. Lambert was the only batter for Lake Mills to have two hits. He was 2-for-2 with a walk and a run scored.
Lake Mills earned a 22-12 victory against Waterloo at home on Wednesday.
Charlie Schuenke scored five runs in the game. He had two doubles, a single and two walks.
Ironically, Lake Mills only batted around once in the game. Post 67 scored nine runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the ball game.
Elijah Lee was credited with the win for Lake Mills.
Lake Mills was scheduled to have participants in the Junior Legion All-Star Game on Sunday, but the game was canceled. Post 67 also was scheduled to play against Johnson Creek on Monday night, but Johnson Creek didn’t have enough players and the game was canceled.
Post 67 will host Marshall on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
