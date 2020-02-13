There will be a Hunter Safety Course at the Oakland Conservation Club, Cambridge. Booklet pickup will be on March 3 at 7 p.m.
Classes will be held on three Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon beginning March 14.
Contact Gary Schenck after 7 p.m. at 920-563-9194. Class size will be limited to 40 students.
