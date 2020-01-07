The Lake Mills Optimist Club is hosting the Tri Star Basketball Contest Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Lake Mills Elementary School gym.
The competition is for children ages eight through 13 (age as of Mar. 15, 2020), and trophies will be awarded to the top three finishers in each age group. First place finishers are eligible to advance to the state competition at Mukwonago Apr. 18.
Registration opens at 10:30 a.m., and the competition begins at 11 a.m.
A pizza party will follow the contest.
