Drew Dunkleberger didn’t have any malice toward any of his former teammates.
But he started on the mound and hit a two-run double in the seven-run eighth inning as Fort Atkinson earned a 12-2 victory over his former team, Lake Mills, in Home Talent Sunday League Southeast Section action on Tuesday at Jones Park.
Dunkleberger spent the previous two years playing for the Lake Mills Grays, so it was nearly a certainty that he would get the start against his old mates.
“I haven’t pitched for a while and I did play for Lake Mills for a few years and they are a bunch of good guys, so I just wanted to have fun and see how I stacked up against them,” Dunkleberger said. “They’re good hitters who put the ball in play, but I knew they were good hitters, so I wanted to see how I would do against them.”
Last season, it wasn’t uncommon for Dunkleberger to fan 10 batters in a game. On Tuesday, he settled for nine strikeouts and gave up five hits, two earned runs and one walk.
“This was his game to pitch and he looked great the whole game,” manager Sam Hartwick said. “They got a couple of runs here and there, but he pitched well and threw strikes. He hit his spots and used his curveball effectively and didn’t give up any extra-base hits.”
Cambridge lead-off hitter Adam Hosey was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
He drew a walk to open the fourth and was plated by a Nick Carpenter single to cut the deficit to 2-1, but the Generals answered with a run in the bottom of the frame.
Hosey opened the sixth with a single and scored when Bret Sanders grounded out to the second baseman.
The Grays stranded Darren Strasburg on third base and settle for cutting the deficit to 3-2.
The Generals added a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth and then poured on seven in the eighth inning to end the game.
It was a back-and-forth affair through six innings, but Fort pulled away for good.
“It’s big to get an early against teams like Lake Mills (that are near the bottom of the standings),” Hartwick said. “But it’s also big to get an early lead and not just sit on it like we did today. ...
“It was a little too close for a while. Having that good inning at the end obviously gave us a win, but it eased a lot of stress off of the team because they loosened up a lot after we took a 5-2 lead (in the sixth inning) and then the floodgates opened up after that.
“But it was definitely big for us to get out to a lead like that against a team that can bite your ankles.”
Stoughton 18, Lake Mills 0
The Merchants didn’t allow Lake Mills to hang around at all.
Stoughton scored three in the first and seven in the second inning before running away for an 18-0 victory in Southeast Section action on Sunday at Norse Park.
The Merchants built a 19-5 advantage in the hit column. Ervin Medina and Winder Fuentes each went 3-for-4 and Yonardo Herendez was 3-for-5. Dave Hanson was the only Stoughton player with a four-hit game.
Hanson, Herdenez and Fuentes each hit home runs.
Ben Converse was 2-for-3 for Lake Mills. Bret Sanders, Darren Strasburg and Jamie Herrington had one hit for the Grays.
Lake Mills (2-13) will wrap up its season on the road Sunday, August 4, against playoff bound Jefferson at 1 p.m.
