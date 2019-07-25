Frustration was evident, but Lake Mills remained calm.
Through four innings, Lake Mills Post 67 struck out 10 times. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Post 67 had a golden scoring opportunity but squandered it.
Lake Mills broke through for two runs in the fifth and eight in the sixth to earn an 11-6 victory against Deerfield in the season-ending baseball tournament in Marshall on Monday night.
“We were just not executing on the little things,” Post 67 coach Justin Annen said. “We were a little flat and sloppy baseball doesn’t lead to success.”
Post 67 had six hits and took advantage of four errors as well as six walks in the last two innings.
Brady Strauss hit a double in the sixth inning to plate Hunter Fry and Ethan Foster and knot up the score at 6. Lake Mills added five more runs to completely finish off Deerfield.
Annen pointed to the defensive side of the ball as the catalyst for Post 67.
“We started making the routing plays and that’s a big reason why things changed,” Annen said.
It also helped that Clayton Mathwig exited the game after the fourth inning. Mathwig surrendered three hits and four walks in four innings of work while striking out 10 batters. The lone run Mathwig gave up came in the first inning and it was unearned.
“Mathwig did a nice job for them but we couldn’t find the big hit,” Annen said. “We got that later in the game and took advantage of some walks and errors.”
Lake Mills closed the regular season with a 6-4 record after a 7-3 loss to Marshall on Wednesday.
Post 67 was scheduled to continue its season on Tuesday against Marshall at 7:30 p.m. in Waterloo.
