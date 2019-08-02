After building a late rally to win the first game of the Waterloo/Marshall Tournament, Lake Mills Post 67 pounded Marshall, 17-2, in the second game of the tournament and was handed a lopsided 15-2 loss in the title game by Columbus.
Lake Mills settled for second place and an 8-5 record over the summer with head coach Justin Annen, who also serves as the head coach of the high school baseball team.
“Overall, it was what I wanted out of the summer,” Annen said. “A lot of good things happened and learned a lot moving into next season.”
Lake Mills 17, Marshall 2
Post 67 struck out six times in the first three innings and then rallied for six runs in the fifth inning and 10 runs in the seventh on Tuesday to clinch a spot in the championship game.
Elijah Lee 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored for Post 67. Caleb Quest was 2-for-5 with two runs scored.
Sam Giombetti had the only extra-base hit for Lake Mills, a double in the six-run fifth inning.
“I feel like we grew in many areas (this summer),” Annen said. “Many situations happened that were good to have young guys going through. Having young guys making those plays will be big going into next year. ...
“I was pleased with our overall growth at the plate as well. We started understanding the zone better and attacking our pitch to hit.”
Columbus 15, Lake Mills 2
Columbus sprinted out of the gates to a 10-2 lead in the first inning. Columbus had six singles, two doubles, two walks and a hit batter in the frame.
In the top of the second, John Lund drew a walk to lead-off the inning, but the next three batters were retired in order and Columbus went back on the attack adding one more run to take an 11-2 lead.
Post 67 got its lead-off batter on base again in the third, but was picked off. Two more batters reached base and the potential rally was snuffed out by a 4-6-3 double play. Lake Mills loaded the bases in the fourth, but couldn’t plate any runs.
Facing a mountain of a deficit, Post 67 couldn’t cash in to threaten a comeback.
