Lake Mills and Cambridge concluded their football camp against each other with a scrimmage on Friday, August 26.
The high school season officially begins with practices on August 6. The WIAA allows teams to scrimmage opponents on August 15 and games may begin on August 22.
Lake Mills opens its season with a home game against Menomonie on Thursday, August 22, at 7 p.m.
Cambridge will host Brookfield Academy on Friday, August 23, at 7 p.m.
