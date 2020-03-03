LAKE MILLS — Junior forward Charlie Bender scored a game-high 28 points to lead the No. 4-seeded Lake Mills boys basketball team to an 87-29 WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal home win over No. 13-seeded Clinton on Tuesday.
Bender made 13 field goals and scored 16 of his 28 points in the first half. Senior guard Mike Herrington added 15 points in the victory, the team's seventh in a row and also its second-highest point output of the season.
"It was mostly in transition, we turned them over quite a bit," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said of the offense. "That was our main way of scoring was off turnovers and rebounds, getting it up the floor in transition. We were able to pressure them pretty effectively."
The L-Cats (20-3) scored 49 points in the first half en route to sending the Cougars (0-23) to their 41st straight loss.
Juniors Adam Moen (12 points) and Drew Stoddard (10 points) also scored in double figures while junior forward Jaxson Retrum tallied eight.
Lake Mills will host No. 4-seeded Martin Luther, the defending Division 3 state champions, on Friday at 7 p.m. in the regional semifinals. The Spartans (17-6) beat No. 12-seeded Kenosha Reuther, 103-36, on Tuesday.
"They have guys back who were on that team," Hicklin said. "In my opinion they are one of the top 10 teams in the state just like us. We are fortunate to be at home although that guarantees us nothing. We are going to have to play well to beat them."
LAKE MILLS 87,
CLINTON 29
Clinton 16 13 — 29
Lake Mills 49 38 — 87
Clinton (fg ftm-fta pts) — Dominey 2 2-2 6, Marchillo 1 1-2 3, Espinoza 2 0-1 4, Howard 2 0-0 4, Peterson 2 0-0 4, Muller 2 0-0 4, Klein 2 0-0 4. Totals — 13 3-11 29.
Lake Mills — Wilke 1 3-3 5, Herrington 6 2-3 15, Stoddard 4 1-2 10, Lund 0 2-2 2, Templin 1 0-0 3, Retrum 3 2-4 8, Moen 6 0-0 12, Bender 13 2-3 28, Horkan 1 2-2 4. Totals — 35 14-19 87.
3-point goals — C 0; LM 3 (Herrington, Stoddard, Templin). Total fouls — C 15, LM 14.
