GREEN BAY — Both teams lost their points guards and saw their fan bases dwindled.
Both responded with the championship metal that showed why they were contenders for the gold ball.
Wrightstown had the upper hand in the end, finishing the game on an 8-0 run to defeat Lake Mills 62-54 in a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal at the Resch Center on Thursday.
Lake Mills junior point guard Julianna Wagner left early in the opening half after falling awkwardly on a no-call at the rim. Wrightstown senior point guard Bridget Froehlke suffered a season-ending knee injury in Monday’s practice.
“We played our tails off like usual tonight,” third-year Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “We’ve dealt with injuries all year long, we had two go down early. We stepped up, kept battling, handled adversity like we always do. It’s been a great season, we just came up a few possessions short. We played as hard as we could and just came up a little short.”
Each team was limited to 88 spectators due to coronavirus, an announcement that came from the WIAA on Thursday morning.
Junior forward Jade Pitta tallied a team-high 18 points for the L-Cats, who were making their state tournament debut. Junior guard Taylor Roughen added 12 and junior center Vivian Guerrero had 10, including the program’s first points at state.
Roughen missed the closing stages of the first half and early portion of the second half after having her ankle rolled up on during a loose-ball situation, further depleting Lake Mills’ backcourt.
“We have (Ava) off the bench. It’s nice to have a guard as good as her,” Siska said. “I thought she played really well, especially defensively. She was able to get to the paint and draw some fouls. That was something we talked about and she did a great job with that. Hannah Lamke was usually our sixth player coming off the bench. She was in foul trouble, so we had to go a little bit deeper into the bench.
“Our depth, with all the injuries we’ve had to deal with this year, we didn’t flinch. We were on a big stage for the first time and we didn’t play scared at all. We played hard and kept believing. I was proud of the heart they showed and how hard they kept playing.”
Sophomore guard Leah Lemke led all scorers with 24 points, senior guard Meghan Riha had 11 and senior forward Ella Diny, who averages a team-best 23.2 points per game, added 10.
“I thought Ava did an excellent job when she went in guarding her,” Siska said of the team’s defense on Lemke. “I thought Taylor did a good job before she went down. She made some really difficult shots tonight. She stepped up and had 24 points, I think that was a career night for her. I thought we defended her well. Some of the shots she made were high-difficulty shots for her. That’s basketball and that’s kind of happened to us a little bit.”
The second-seeded Tigers (25-2) led throughout in a game that saw five lead changes and was tied nine times.
The third-seeded L-Cats (24-2) knotted things at 54 with 2 minutes, 53 seconds to go on a pair of free throws by junior guard Ava Wollin. Wrightstown freshman forward Jordan Vickman had the go-ahead basket in the paint with 2:22 left and the team hit all six of its free throws down the stretch to close it out.
Pitta had a steal and was fouled on the floor in transition, hitting both to make it a 46-45 Tiger lead with 7:05 left.
Deny scored inside next before Roughen made a 3 from the wing, squaring it at 48 with 6:30 remaining.
Wrightstown answered on its next trip with a pullup basket by Lemke.
Roughen scored inside a minute later to tie it again before Mierow’s layin made it 52-50 Wrightstown with under five minutes left.
Roughen knocked down a pair at the line to tie it before Vickman hit a pair at the stripe at the 4-minute mark to reclaim the lead. Wollin then tied it for a final time before Wrightstown’s closing spurt.
“This season has been very long. We practice and work hard in the summer and in the offseason,” Pitta said of the team that became the program’s first to win an outright conference title as well as reach the sectional semis. “It’s fun being with the team and the bus rides home and stuff like that. There are a lot of memories that we’re never going to forget. And we’re never going to forget that none of our fans were able to come watch us because of the corona. It was really nice to see the school come together and tell us that they were going to watch us. We were just playing for each other and everyone that was counting on us.”
“We all worked really hard for each other,” Roughen added. “We have a lot of team chemistry. We’re always there for each other and get excited whenever anyone makes a play. We are family like that.”
L-Cat nation could have potentially had a crowd over 1,000 in support, but that quickly changed on Thursday morning.
“We knew there wasn’t going to be a crowd here,” Roughen said. “We’ve had to deal with not having a crowd for other games, so we brought our own energy with.”
“The bench helped hype the team up the whole time,” Pitta added. “We were talking the whole time. We were just believing and we didn’t care about the crowd.”
There were plenty of moving parts not all that long before tip-off.
“We did a great job handling that change,” Siska said. “Athletic directors got an email at 8:30 A.M. A lot of us had hours of travel. I had family coming in from out of state. People were on the run and we had to hustle to make phone calls. Our AD Steve Considine did an excellent job of taking that off my hands. It was very last minute. We’ve been in a few gyms this year where we had to bring our own energy. I thought the crowd we did have made this place was still loud. We had sold 800 pre-tickets. We were guessing there were going to be 1,000 people, which we were sure looking forward to. It’s an unfortunate situation. The girls as usual handled it well.”
Top-seeded Platteville (26-0) beat fourth-seeded Arcadia (23-4) 48-45 in the first semifinal. Saturday’s final scheduled for 15 minutes after the completion of the Division 4 title game is currently still scheduled.
WRIGHTSTOWN 62,
LAKE MILLS 54
Wrightstown 30 32 — 62
Lake Mills 26 28 — 54
Wrightstown (fg ftm-fta pts) — Lemke 10 4-4 24, Riha 3 4-5 11, Mierow 1 3-4 5, Kiel 1 0-0 2, Diny 4 1-2 10, Radtke 1 0-0 2, Vickman 3 2-2 8. Totals — 23 14-17 62.
Lake Mills — Roughen 4 2-4 12, Pitta 4 9-13 18, Guerrero 3 4-4 10, Mahone 1 3-4 5, Lamke 1 0-0 2, Vasperman 0 1-2 1, Wollin 1 3-7 6. Totals — 14 22-34 54.
3-point goals — W (Riha, Diny) 2, LM (Roughen 2, Pitta, Wollin) 4. Total fouls — W 24, LM 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.