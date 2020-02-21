POYNETTE - Senior guard Mike Herrington had a game-high 24 points and junior forward Charlie Bender added 21 as the Lake Mills boys basketball team clinched a share of its first Capitol North title since 2016-2017 with a 77-53 victory over Poynette on Friday.
Herrington made four of AP Division 3 eighth-ranked Lake Mills' seven 3-pointers. The L-Cats (18-3, 8-1 in conference) were up by 20 at the break over a Poynette (6-15, 1-8) team that made eight of its 20 field goals from beyond the arc.
Second-place Lodi beat Columbus at home 71-57 on Friday. Lake Mills will host the Blue Devils (14-6, 7-2) on Thursday and can clinch the league crown outright with a win while a loss would mean the two teams share the honor.
Junior forward Adam Moen totaled 11 points while junior guard Drew Stoddard and junior forward Jaxson Retrum both scored six.
Bender had 17 first-half points.
Poynette had three players in double figures, including Noah Stark and Kelby Petersen with 13 points apiece.
Lake Mills' Senior Night tilt with Lodi is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 77,
POYNETTE 53
Lake Mills 46 31 — 77
Poynette 26 27 — 53
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Herrington 9 2-3 24, Stoddard 3 0-0 6, Templin 2 0-0 4, Retrum 3 0-0 6, Moen 2 6-8 11, Bender 9 2-3 21, Johnson 1 0-0 3, Horkan 0 1-2 1. Totals 29 12-16 77.
POYNETTE — O’Conner 1 0-0 3, Stark 5 0-0 13, K. Petersen 5 1-2 13, McCormick 1 0-0 2, Buss 1 0-0 2, Klasky 2 0-0 5, Weisensel 1 1-2 3, Feller 4 3-5 12. Totals 20 5-9 53.
3-point goals: LM 7 (Herrington 4, Moen 1, Bender 1, Johnson 1); P 8 (O’Conner 2, Stark 2, Petersen 2, Klasky 1, Feller 1). Total fouls: LM 11; P 13.
