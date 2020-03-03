Senior guard Matt Davis scored a team-high 21 points and senior guard Collin Schulz added 14 as the No. 6-seeded Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team defeated No. 11-seeded Milwaukee St. Thomas More, 81-58, in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal at LLHS on Tuesday.
The Warriors (12-11) led 34-23 at the break before pushing their advantage to more than 20 in the second half, winning for the third straight game.
“We talked a lot about staying in control of the game and not letting them get spurts,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. “In the first half we were very methodical. We attacked the zone. They switched to man and we were a little tentative, didn’t take advantage of a few mismatches. We forced them to score against our defense and took the ball out of Causey’s hands in the second half. We built an 18-point lead and they couldn’t sit in the zone. We got better at attacking their man defense and did a better job of identifying where to go with the ball and scored off some curl action.”
Sophomore guard Micah Cousey led all scorers with 29 points for the Cavaliers (3-20) and made half of the team’s field goals.
“Ian (Olszewski) and Seth (Veers) did a decent job neutralizing his ability to penetrate and make others better,” Jahns said. “He really didn’t control the game like we saw a couple of times on film. I thought we kept him somewhat contained. We used fullcourt pressure to make them work a little bit.
“He hit a couple of 3s but isn’t a prolific shooter. Outside of that they don’t have a ton of offense. We were able to stay with Reindl.”
Senior forward Logan Pampel and senior guard Carter Schneider, who finished with 13 points, each scored 3 points as the Warriors built a 12-6 lead.
Davis scored the team’s next six points and Schulz had a putback score, pushing the lead to 21-10 with eight minutes to play in the first.
In the second half, Lakeside’s five seniors shared a few minutes together on the court during their last home game. Forward Micah Missall scored during the stretch, bringing the crowd to its feet.
“The seniors got to play in the second half together for a few minutes,” Jahns said. “When you have an opportunity like that its kind of neat and creates a memory. Our student body recognized it. For our seniors and even for our juniors its their first taste of tournament action. To be able to manage that was a positive for us.”
Junior forward John O’Donnell registered 10 points for Lakeside.
The Warriors play at No. 3-seeded Delafield St. John’s NW Military Academy (17-5) on Friday at 7 p.m. in the semifinals.
“They are an athletic team with three guys who can score and they will throw a 131 at us,” Jahns said. “Just shared with the guys, you get a chance to play. Records go aside, you just have to be good for that one night. Go 1-0.”
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 81,
ST. THOMAS MORE 58
St. Thomas More 23 35 — 58
Lakeside Lutheran 34 47 — 81
ST. THOMAS MORE (fg ft-fta pts) — Anderson 1 1-1 4, Causey 10 7-8 29, N. Reindl 1 0-0 3, Williams 0 2-2 2, Emmons 1 1-2 4, Malison 1 0-0 2, Johnson 2 0-0 4, D. Reindl 2 1-2 6, Zwicky 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 12-15 58.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Uttech 1 0-0 2, Schulz 4 6-8 14, McKenna 1 0-0 2, Davis 9 2-2 21, Olszewski 2 1-1 5, Schneider 3 5-5 13, O’Donnell 4 2-4 10, Pampel 2 1-2 5, Birkholz 2 1-2 5, Missal 1 0-0 2, Veers 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 18-26 81.
3-point goals: STM 6 (Causey 2, Anderson 1, N. Reindl 1, D. Reindl 1, Emmons 1); LL 3 (Schneider 2, Davis 1). Total fouls: STM 15; LL 14.
