Home teams had won the last five games in the crosstown rivalry, including two regional playoff victories for Lakeside Lutheran.
Lake Mills’ boys basketball team ended that streak with a 65-49 Capitol North victory over the Warriors at LLHS on Thursday, sweeping the season series.
Junior forward Adam Moen led all scorers with 16 points and junior forward Charlie Bender and senior guard Mike Herrington each added 14 for the Associated Press Division 3 eighth-ranked L-Cats.
Bender hit three 3-pointers in the early going, part of a 16-4 Lake Mills (16-3, 6-1 in conference) run to open the game. Lakeside (9-10, 3-4) countered with nine straight points, including four from junior guard Brendan McKenna and a 3 by junior forward John O’Donnell.
“I thought we came out and played real well especially in the first half, that set the tone,” Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. “To start the game, Charlie hit those three 3s to get us off the on the right foot.”
The L-Cats led 38-25 at the break after senior guard Matt Johnson and Moen intercepted passes, each going the length of the floor for a layin late in the first stanza.
“We picked up our pressure on the ball and picked off some of those entry passes,” Hicklin said. “Just keeping them in front and not letting guys get to the basket off the dribble. We got beat on some cuts, they did a good job of that. I was happy with the way we guarded the ball.”
Warrior senior guard Carter Schneider made a 3 and junior forward Ian Olszewski hit a pair of free throws to make it 44-32 with 12 minutes remaining.
“We ran into a good team tonight that played well,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. “We struggled tonight offensively. We had a tough night, but a big part of that was Lake Mills defending us well.”
Bender then had a layin and Moen had a successful 3-point play as Lake Mills remained tied with Columbus, which beat Poynette 60-33 on Thursday, in the conference race.
Schneider and junior forward John O’Donnell each scored nine for the Warriors (9-10, 3-4).
“That’s been one of our struggles all year long, we don’t come out of the gates real fast,” Jahns said of the opening minutes. “I’m not sure what the cause of that is. I felt we were very tentative coming out of the gates, hoping something would happen versus attacking the game and going. We talked about staying with shooters. We wanted to minimize their effectiveness from 3-point range.
“I thought Steve did a nice job of adjusting a few things, they went inside a little bit in the second half. We played behind the post and tried to take away the perimeter guys.”
Lakeside plays Lodi at home on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Lake Mills plays Columbus at home on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 65,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 49
Lake Mills 38 27 — 65
Lakeside Lutheran 25 24 — 49
Lake Mills (fg fta-ftm pts) — Herrington 6 0-0 14, Wagner 1 0-0 3, Stoddard 0 3-4 3, Retrum 3 3-5 9, Moen 7 1-1 16, Bender 5 1-2 14, Johnson 3 0-0 6. Totals 25 8-12 65.
Lakeside Lutheran — Uttech 1 0-0 2, Schulz 3 0-0 6, Guzman 1 0-0 2, McKenna 3 0-0 6, Davis 1 1-2 3, Olszewski 1 2-2 4, Schneider 3 2-2 9, O’Donnell 3 2-2 9, Pampel 1 0-0 2, Birkholz 3 0-0 6. Totals 20 7-8 49.
3-pointers — LM, Bender 3, Herrington 2, Wagner 1, Moen 1; LL, Schneider 1, O’Donnell 1.
Total fouls — LM 10, LL 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.