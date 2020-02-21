WATERTOWN - Luther Prep's boys basketball team erased an early double-digit deficit on Senior Night to tie it with 3 minutes, 40 seconds remaining.
Lakeside then closed the game on an 8-0 run to win its sixth straight at LPS, claiming a 48-40 Capitol North victory on Friday.
The Warriors went 6-for-10 at the free throw line in the final three minutes, including the go-ahead points on a pair of shots at the stripe by senior forward Logan Pampel with 3:05 left.
"We talked at the last timeout about talking control of the game from here, playing the last three minutes out," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "Defensively we made a slight adjustment on the ball with dribble penetration and making an attempt to get it out of (Paul) Frick's hands. In terms of fundamental execution: we contested shots, got the rebound, took care of the basketball and made enough free throws to win. I thought we kept them from getting to the hole."
Luther Prep (5-14, 1-8 in conference) used an 8-0 run that included four points each from senior guard Paul Frick and senior forward Cole Burow to square it at 34 with 7:00 left. Lakeside scored six of the next seven points that included two momentum plays by senior guard Carter Schneider, who converted a 3-point play and saved an errant pass to find freshman guard Levi Birkholz cutting to the basket. Birkholz made 1-of-2 at the line after being fouled to make it 40-35 with 4:20 to go.
Frick, who scored a game-high 15 points, knocked down a 3 from the top of the key and senior guard Nate de Galley went 2-for-2 at the line to tie it at 40-40 under four to go. The Phoenix were held scoreless from there despite four looks from beyond the arc in a game that saw each team make two 3s.
"Overall our night defensively was good, we took away the 3-point shot," Jahns said. "I felt we made them work for every possession, really happy with that. We were 2-for-12 from 3. We were taking good shots, they just weren't going for us. Our guys needed to win, they've been working hard. They're excited.
"To be playing with that energy is a credit and testament to the guys I have in the locker room. We had fun tonight and are going to have fun this week at practice and keep going."
Lakeside (10-11, 4-5) led by six at the break but managed only 12 points in the first 15 minutes of the second stanza.
"They did exactly what we asked them to do. We wanted to keep shots to the outside so we could prevent them from getting into the paint," Luther Prep boys basketball coach Nate Kieselhorst said of the defense. "They were moving their feet and laid it all out there. They did an outstanding job being tenacious on the defensive end and didn't let up all the way until the end there when we had to start fouling. Give Lakeside credit, they hit some free throws at the end that helped them out. It was a great high school basketball atmosphere, you couldn't ask for anything more there."
The Warriors led 15-5 early on a jumper by Schneider, who scored a team-high 11 points. Layups by de Galley, junior guard Atticus Lawrenz and senior guard Silas Steinbrenner made it 21-20 Lakeside with two minutes to play before half.
Senior guard Matt Davis and Pampel each tallied 10 points while senior guard Collin Schulz had nine, hitting two 3s. The Warriors have now won the last four in the biannual rivalry.
Six players for the Phoenix scored and de Galley finished with nine points while Burow and sophomore guard Tom Balge both had six.
It was the regular-season home finale for Frick, de Galley, Burow, Steinbrenner and Caleb Heckendorf.
"They are a very quiet group," Kieselhorst said. "They just lead by example and do an outstanding job of keeping their composure. There have been so many times when we've had instances where you could lose your cool, or things aren't going your way yet they stayed focused and stayed poised. Tonight we were down 13 and they fought back to tie it. You wouldn't be able to tell with these guys if they are up by 20 or down by 20.
"They are very composed and play within themselves. It's been a treat to coach these guys. What you saw on the floor tonight is what they do everyday in practice, there's never a day off. They are always trying to improve. They listen and are very respectful, I'll miss them for that. They work hard. I feel for them and I'm frustrated for them that they didn't get to see as many wins on that side for the effort they put in."
Luther Prep plays at Winnebago Lutheran Academy on Monday at 7:15 p.m.
Lakeside concludes Capitol North play with its Senior Night against Poynette on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 48,
LUTHER PREP 40
Lakeside Lutheran 28 20 — 48
Luther Prep 22 18 — 40
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Schulz 3 1-2 9, Davis 4 2-2 10, Olszewski 1 1-2 3, Schneider 5 1-2 11, Pampel 2 6-9 10, Birkholz 1 3-6 5. Totals 16 14-23 48.
LUTHER PREP — Lawrenz 1 0-0 2, Burow 3 0-0 6, de Galley 2 4-4 9, Balge 2 2-4 6, Steinbrenner 1 0-0 2, Frick 5 4-4 15. Totals 14 10-12 40.
3-point goals: LL 2 (Schulz 2); LP 2 (de Galley 1, Frick 1). Total fouls: LL 13; LP 20.
