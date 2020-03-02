On Feb.19, 18 girls from Lodi Area Middle School took a field trip to Culver's Franchising Headquarters to participate in Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation’s Youth Empowerment Cooking Class - Smoothies Edition. The girls were accompanied by Michelle Howe and Lucinda Ranney.
Lea Culver welcomed the girls and talked about the importance of eating healthy. Todd Wuerger, Executive Director of Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation, explained to the group how the Foundation supports healthy communities through programs like the smoothies class. Chef Quinn Adkins, Director of Menu Development for Culver's, gave the girls a tour of the kitchen and talked about how the Culver's menu is selected and how food is prepared. Sauk Prairie Healthcare registered dietitian Julie Esser and Nutrition Services Team Lead Wendy Tobias taught participants the fine points of how to make a smoothie.
The Foundation provided each girl with a blender (to keep!) and recipes so she can now make this healthy treat at home for her family.
The Foundation thanks Culver's Franchising in Prairie du Sac, for hosting this event.
To support the Foundation, go to https://www.saukprairiehealthcare.org/give.
