Linus and Ruth Ann (Wipperfurth) Maier of Waunakee will celebrate their 60th anniversary.
They were married on Oct. 15, 1959, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Dane.
They have five children, Kathy and (Bob) Barman, Lori and (Art) Meinholz, Kevin and (Jane) Maier, Scott and (Daun) Maier and Keith and (Lynn) Maier, along with 12 grandchildren and 15 great-granchildren.
A celebration will be held at Comfort Inn & Suites in DeForest with an open house from noon to 5:30 p.m. A luncheon will be served from 12:15-1:45 p.m., followed by music by Ralph Thull & the Goodtime Dutchmen from 2-5:30 p.m. The couple requests no gifts.
