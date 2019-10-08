The Lodi prep football team had been cruising along this season coming into last Friday’s Capitol North Conference battle with Columbus. The Blue Devils had outscored their opponents 200-26 in racking up six wins.
But, the Blue Devils win streak came to an end with a heartbreaking 14-10 loss to Columbus.
The game was played at Waunakee High School due to poor field conditions in Lodi.
The loss dropped Lodi to 6-1 overall and 2-1 in the Capitol North. The Blue Devils are tied with Luther Prep for second place behind 4-0 Lake Mills.
The Blue Devils got on the scoreboard first on Friday. Lucas Heyroth opened the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run. Curtis Chandler added the extra-point kick.
The Cardinals answered back right away with a 17-yard touchdown pass from William Cotter to Teagan Herschleb to tie the game.
Lodi regained the lead, 10-7, in the second quarter with a 29-yard field goal by Chandler.
The Blue Devils still led by three heading into the fourth quarter.
However, Caden Brunell had a 5-yard touchdown run in the final stanza to give Columbus the victory.
Heyroth led Lodi’s offense with 109 yards rushing on 19 carries, while Colton Nicolay added 78 yards on 18 attempts.
Blue Devil quarterback Quinn Faust was 8-of-13 passing for 116 yards. Ben Simplot had five catches for 77 yards.
Logan Richards had a team-high eight tackles for Lodi, while Garrett Edge added seven. Nicolay, Mason Ripp and Richards all registered sacks.
The Blue Devils can jump right back in the Capitol North title race this Friday. They will play at conference-leading Lake Mills at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
