After a busy schedule the week before, Madtown BMX had just one night of racing last week. The track hosted a local race night on July 17.
The night started with balance bike racing for the younger riders. Brinleigh Batz of Rio edged out Weston Law of Columbus in the 5-&-Over Balance Bike Division, while Charlotte Linderud (Evansville) slipped past Vilas Zuehlke (Columbus) in the 3 Balance Bike Division.
Local riders did very well in the 7-8 Local Open. Poynette’s Matthew Gulvik came out on top, while Windsor’s Tyler Zander and DeForest’s Maximillian Stenglein were second and third, respectively.
DeForest’s Chandler Pabon took top honors in the 9-10 Local Open. Evansville’s Rown Linderud was second.
Derek Klein of DeForest topped the field in the 11-12 Local Open. Sun Prairie’s Caid Vita was second, while DeForest’s Elijah Pabon was third.
In the 31-&-Over Local Open, Klaus Mueller (Waterford) beat out Valentins Kozlovskis (Waunakee) for first.
Julian Basaj (Milwaukee) was first in the 15 Cruiser Division, while Klaus Mueller (Waterford) was second.
The 8 Novice and 12 Novice divisions were loaded with local talent.
Windsor’s Tyler Zander was first in the 8 Novice Division, while Lodi’s Gauge McConnell and Stenglein were second and third, respectively.
Windsor riders Matthew Zander and Ethan Nesbit claimed the top two spots in the 12 Novice Division.
Kozlovskis came out on top in the 14 Novice Division, while McFarland’s Ayrton Cardoso won the 7 Intermediate Division.
In the 9 Intermediate Division, Cashton Kutz (Madison) edged out Mason Bruss (Marshall).
Evansville’s Rowan Linderud worked his way to first in the 11 Intermediate Division, while DeForest’s Cole Abrams was third.
DeForest’s Jordan Mennes finished third behind Jake Steen (Mazomanie) and Charlie Hammond (Stoughton) in the 16 Intermediate Division.
DeForest’s Jake Abrams was in the hunt for first place in the 36-40 Intermediate Division, but was edged out by Waunakee’s Ruslans Kozlovskis.
In the 9 Expert Division, Morrisonville’s Jayden Carpenter continued his great season with a win, while Gulvik and DeForest’s Chandler Pabon were second and third, respectively.
Vita came out on top in the 11 Expert Division, while Blake Baldis (Madison) was second.
Klein earned his second win with a great showing in the 12 Expert Division. Elijah Pabon was second.
Julian Basaj (Milwaukee) was the final winner. He topped Alex Ferguson (Mukwonago) in the 15 Expert Division.
In season point totals, Carpenter leads all riders with 2,170 points, followed in the top 10 by Aidan Kelly (2,140), Caid Vita (2,110), Gulvik (2,090), Bray Kelly (2,060), McConnell (1,920), Cashton Kutz (1,880), Julian Hagen (1,880), Klein (1,870), Mason Kaech (1,850) and Rowan Linderud (1,780).
