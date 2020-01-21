The Columbia County Association of Snowmobile Clubs (CCASC) has reported that snowmobile trails are officially open as of 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.
Trails are still considered to be in "poor" condition as they have not been groomed yet. CCASC said on their Facebook page to use "extreme caution" when traveling between field because of late chisel plowing and frozen dirt clumps.
Trail number 42 from Wyocena to Rio is currently closed due to landowner issues. CCASC said lakes, streams and marshes are not safe for travel.
The Arlington Prairie Drifters have warned about open water around the Poynette area after a sled fell into water near Kent Road.
Current snowmobile trail information for Columbia County and Wisconsin can be found online at www.travelwisconsin.com/snowreport/snowmobile.
