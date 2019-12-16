The day after Thanksgiving, November 29th, four Columbia County 4-H youth boarded an airplane to Atlanta, GA for the 2019 National 4-H Congress. This five-day educational experience is the premiere nation-wide event for 4-H members to network with others from around the country, Canada, and Puerto Rico. While at National 4-H Congress, 4-Hers engage in educational sessions related to leadership, citizenship, global awareness, and inclusion. The conference organizers use these activities with the purpose of gaining life skills and leadership experiences, through hands-on activities, workshops, large group seminars and youth networking time, as their objective.
The Columbia County 4-H delegation included the following four youth: Taylor Baerwolf of Columbus, Hannah Heider of Lodi, Marin Stauffacher of Columbus, and Jamie Williams of Lodi.
While in Georgia, the group was able to partake in some of the following activities – state and congress-wide meetings, an international dinner and dance event, community service projects to benefit individuals across Atlanta, presentations by world-renowned speakers including John Beede, Dan Clark (named one of the Top 10 speakers in the world), Kelly Loeffler (entrepreneur and co-owner of the Atlanta Dream basketball team), the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Honorable Sonny Perdue; and Manny Ohonme (founder of Samaritan’s Feet and author of “Sole Purpose”); exploration of the City of Atlanta via group tours of CNN, Centennial Olympic Park, World of Coca-Cola, the Atlanta Zoo, Atlanta History Center, and Georgia Aquarium; and even the National 4-H Congress Gala. Each member of the Columbia County delegation received sponsorship funds from the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation as well as the Columbia County 4-H Leaders Association.
For information about this and other opportunities open to all youth interested in 4-H and youth development programs, contact the Extension Columbia County office at 608-742-9680 or email 4-H Positive Youth Development Educator, Pat Wagner at pat.wagner@wisc.edu.
