Gov. Tony Evers, with Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Sec.-designee Preston Cole, welcomed students and members of the public to the Capitol today for the annual holiday tree lighting ceremony.
They were joined by 5th grade students from Elvehjem Elementary, La Follette High School STEM students Taylor Fibikar and Sydney Bruce, and the Medford High School Concert Choir. The Capitol Holiday Tree will be on display throughout the month of December.
“The best part about the holiday season at the Capitol is that it is a collaborative effort of folks all over our state that makes this season such a success,” said Gov. Evers. “I especially want to thank all the educators and students from schools throughout Wisconsin who put a lot of time, effort, and creativity into handmade ornaments to reflect our theme 'Celebrate Science' and make our tree a little more spectacular. ”
The 2019 Capitol Holiday Tree was harvested from Meyer's Castle Tree Farm in Medford. The tree was transported to the Capitol by Prochnow Trucking. Henry Schienebeck, executive director of the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association, assisted in the tree selection.
The State Capitol Facilities Team lit the tree with 2,000 LED multi-colored lights and hung the decorations. The tree skirt was designed by Patti Hellenbrand of Village Creek Quilts in Lodi and quilted by Cindy Hasse of Cottage Grove. The stainless-steel tree stand was fabricated and donated by BouMatic of Madison, and Ken Lucht of the Wisconsin & Southern Railroad Company supplied the locomotive circling the base of the tree.
