Yelk-Miller wedding

Kelli Rose Yelk and Kasey Michael Miller were united in marriage on Oct. 12, 2019 in Wisconsin Dells, WI. Their good friend, Samuel Lepak, officiated. Kelli and Kasey were surrounded by their loved ones; mother nature even decided to bless them with the first snowfall! Kelli and Kasey both graduated from Middleton High School, and then both went on to attend and graduate from UW-Whitewater. The couple resides in Cross plains. Kelli’s parents are Turk and Lori Yelk. Kasey’s parents are Paul and Rene Miller, and Kerri Miller. Kelli’s grandparents are Don and Phyllis Bradley and Fran Yelk. Kasey’s grandparents are Leo and Dorothy Miller, Charlie and Pat Waller and Butch and Bonnie Rolstad.
