Robert "Bob" J. Hamann, age 63, of Lodi, passed away at his home on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. He was born on June 4, 1956, in Madison, the son of Richard and Jean (Janz) Hamann. Bob married Sheryl Ann Pierce on Oct. 15, 1977, in Madison.
Bob attended Madison LaFollette High School. He earned his Associate’s Degree in Real Estate at MATC in Madison. Bob worked at AccuWeb, Inc., as a warehouse supervisor. Throughout his life, he was active in many organizations. He served on the Lodi Optimist Club-Baseball Board, coached Lodi Youth Sports (soccer, baseball and football) and participated in the Men's Game Feed at Dekorra Lutheran Church.
Bob's favorite times were spent with his family and many friends. He loved sports and traveling to baseball stadiums around the country with his son, Richie. Bob was a loyal fan, attending sporting events in the community and cheering on the Badgers. He and Richie also participated in Lodi's annual Demolition Derby. Summer vacations were spent in northern Wisconsin, where you could find him fishing, bird watching or simply enjoying the great outdoors. At home, woodworking was his passion.
Bob is survived by his wife, Sheryl; son, Richie (Chelsea); grandson, Karsyn; brother Jim (Denise) Hamann; sisters, Sue (Dave) Lanphear and Jan (Tim) Kick; mother-in-law, Hilda Quamme; sister-in-law, Teri (Ray) Buechner; brother-in-law, Jeff (Jodell) Quamme; nieces, Shauna, Lindsey, Kendall, Megan, Melissa and Ramona; nephews, Tyler and Oliver; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at DEKORRA LUTHERAN CHURCH, N53099 Smith Rd., Poynette, at 11am, on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lodi Stadium Fund or Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
