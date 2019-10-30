For the third time in the last five years, the Lodi boys soccer team advanced to a WIAA regional final last week.
The fourth-seeded Blue Devils opened the WIAA Division 4 playoffs with a convincing 10-0 victory over 13th-seeded Lomira on Oct. 24.
Lodi fell a win short of earning its first trip to sectionals since 2014 after falling 4-1 to fifth-seeded Lake Country Lutheran last Saturday.
The Blue Devils finished the season 11-7-1 overall.
The loss concluded the playing careers of Lodi’s senior class of Ben Zieser, Ben Flickinger, Patrick Treinen, Matt Brisky, Nathan Karls, Jack Sagers and Matt Wendorf.
Lodi 10
Lomira 0
The Blue Devils exploded for seven goals in the first half and were never challenged.
Lodi got goals from Brisky, Nathaniel Karls and A.J. Karls in the first 10 minutes of the game.
The lead grew to 5-0 with back-to-back goals by Nathaniel Karls. Treinen had an assist on the first goal.
A.J. Karls scored his second goal of the game 41 minutes, 33 seconds into the game off an assist by Jakob Krey.
With less than a minute to go in the first half, Brady Ziegler scored off an assist by Treinen.
A.J. Karls opened the scoring early in the first half with his third goal of the game.
Marcus Malig upped the advantage to 9-0 with a goal at the 54:42 mark. Ziegler had the assist.
Erick Alsaker closed out the scoring with a goal off an assist by Mitchell Mortensen.
Lodi goalie Carson Richter had four saves.
Lake Country 4
Lodi 1
No information was available on the game.
