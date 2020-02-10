The State of Wisconsin has declared the week between Monday, Feb. 10 and Friday, Feb. 14 as School Bus Drivers Recognition Week. This week is highlighted each year to recognize the commitment to safety excellence of over 15,000 Wisconsin school bus drivers, who drive over 82 million miles each year and transport over 600,000 students on any given school day.
Kobussen Buses, LTD will be recognizing drivers and attendants from their Lodi terminal who work with students from the Lodi School District.
