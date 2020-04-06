The first coronavirus-related death in Columbia County was confirmed by the Columbia County Health Department on Monday, April 6.
“We are very saddened by the death of this individual and our sympathy goes out to the friends and family of this individual,” Columbia County Heath Officer Susan Lorenz said in a news release. “Columbia County Health Department is working nonstop with community partners across our state to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and help protect the health and safety of our citizens.”
As of 1 p.m. Monday, April 6, there have been 22 confirmed cases of people with COVID-19 in Columbia County.
To stay informed on the ever-changing coronavirus situation, visit www.co.columbia.wi.us (Columbia County homepage), www.dhs.wisconsin.gov (Wisconsin Department of Health Services) and www.cdc.gov (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.