Sherman Q. Case, age 90, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Tivoli in Portage.
Sherman was born on February 20, 1929 in St. Joseph, Missouri, the son of Loren and Wilma (Johnson) Case. He was a 1946 graduate of Central High School in St. Joseph and received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Illinois in 1950. His major was in Agriculture, specifically plant genetics. He was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.
Soon after graduating from college he entered the United States Army serving his country during the Korean War. After basic training he became interested in weaponry, combat tactics and military leadership functions. He attained the rank of 1st Lieutenant. After returning to civilian life he married Betty Jane Phelps on November 6, 1955. She preceded him in death in 2007. Sherman was employed by the Del Monte Corporation. He was a Field and Crop Manager in Rochelle, Illinois and Arlington, Wisconsin. In 1976 he transferred to Burley, Idaho and held the position of Field Superintendent. He retired in 1994 and moved back to Pardeeville.
Sherman is survived by his children, Whitt (Kathy) Case, of Poynette, Todd (Judi) Case, of Butte, Montana, Tegwin Case (Kevin Putnam), of Pardeeville and Ainslie Case (Jim Neville), of Hamilton, Montana; his grandchildren, Cameron (Kay) Radewan and Alexa Case, all of Poynette, Kirsten (Brian) Martin, of Three Forks, Montana, Quentin (Emily) Case, of Sasebo, Japan, Josh (Tara) Glendenning, of Portage, Tyson (Marissa) Woods and Donald Carlson, all of Hamilton, Montana; ten great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Betty and his brother, Stewart Case.
Per Sherman’s request, services will be private at a later date. Inurnment of cremains will be at Hillside Cemetery in Poynette.
The family wishes to thank the staff members at Tivoli and Heritage House for their outstanding care of our father.
