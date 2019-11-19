Lodi swimmer Brooke Presny capped off her high school career by competing in two events at last Friday’s WIAA Division 2 state meet at the UW-Madison Natatorium.
“Brooke swam fantastic at state,” Lodi coach Jerica Robinson said. “She had a lifetime-best and school record in the 200 free and her second-fastest time ever in the 100 fly.”
Presny finished with seven points to help the Blue Devils finish in 32nd place.
Madison Edgewood cruised to the Division 2 team title with 290 points, followed in the top five by McFarland (163.5), Ashwaubenon (141.5), Shorewood (125) and Rhinelander (118).
Presny’s best showing came in the 200-yard freestyle. She turned in a time of 1 minute, 59.87 seconds to place 12th.
River Falls’ Ellery Ottem (1:49.54) claimed the 200 freestyle title, while Edgewood’s Izzy Enz (1:52.55) was second.
Then in the 100 butterfly, Presny clocked in at 1:00.37 to place 15th.
“She got to state because of her devotion to this sport and with her heart,” Robinson said. “It was fantastic to see her swim so well, when we knew she wanted to be there so badly. She has put in countless hours in the off season and it showed at state.”
Rhinelander’s Malia Francis (:56.23) captured the 100 butterfly title, while Ashwaubenon’s Hallory Domnick (:57.61) was the runner-up.
Also winning individual titles on Friday were Whitnall’s Bella Smith (diving), Edgewood’s Anna teDuits (200 IM, 2:06.28) and Maeve O’Discoll (50 freestyle, :23.30), Ottem (100 freestyle, :50.70), Domnick (500 freestyle, 5:11.47), Francis (100 backstroke, :54.72) and Whitewater’s Ella Houwers (100 breaststroke, 1:05.07).
Edgewood swept the three relay events with titles in the 200 medley (teDuits, Abby Ried, Enz, O’Driscoll; 1:44.51), 200 freestyle (O’Driscoll, DeeDee Walker, Sophie Reed, Ried; 1:34.76) and 400 freestyle (Enz, teDuits, Reed, Walker; 3:29.54).
On Saturday, Brookfield East came away with the Division 1 title with 243 team points, followed in the top five by Arrowhead (220), Sun Prairie (212.5), Muskego (192) and Waukesha South-Mukwonago (146).
Presny’s performance at state wrapped up a great season for the Lady Blue Devils.
“Overall, it was a pretty good season,” Robinson said. “We were hoping to have a couple more dual meet victories, but in the meets we lost, we swam so well. So, it is hard to be upset when you swim well. Our seniors will be tough to lose. We had some strong leadership and talent.”
