Quinn Faust was in the midst of orchestrating the drive of a lifetime.
The Lodi junior completed seven passes and had the Blue Devils on the 15-yard line with 1 second to play.
He rolled to his left, stepped up and heaved a ball into the end zone to give Lodi a chance, but the pass was intercepted by Brendan McKenna and host Lakeside Lutheran earned a 23-15 victory in the Capitol North football finale on Friday.
“It got more exciting than we would have liked,” Lakeside head coach Paul Bauer said. “That’s a quality program that I don’t remember ever not being in the playoffs. They’re going to go down hard and they did. Thankfully for us, they’re a run-oriented team so their drives were time consuming.”
On the final drive, Faust connected with receiver Connor Faust five times for 48 yards. Connor Faust caught a post route to the 15-yard line with 8 seconds left, but Lodi couldn’t finish the drive. Faust finished with 10 catches for 100 yards.
The win gave the Warriors a berth into the WIAA Division 4 playoffs and put Lodi on the outside of the playoff picture for the first time in this century.
With three weeks to go in the season, the Blue Devils sat at 6-0 overall and were ranked eighth in Division 4, but they dropped their final three games to miss the playoffs for the first time since the 2000 season.
Lodi finished 2-3 in the Capitol North to finish fourth behind Lake Mills (5-0), Lakeside Lutheran (3-2) and Columbus (3-2).
Lodi put together a lengthy drive to cut the Lakeside lead in half at 16-8 with 1 minute, 10 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Senior Micah Cody responded with a kick return to the 48-yard line and Matt Davis connected with Carter Schneider for a 52-yard touchdown pass on the following play to give the Warriors a 23-8 lead with 53 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Faust and the Blue Devils had an answer on their next drive, but it was a methodical drive. Lodi senior running back Colton Nicolay ran for a first down on a third-and-10 near midfield and ran for eight yards on a fourth-and-7 draw play to the short side of the field giving Lodi a first down on the Lakeside 13-yard line.
Faust completed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Ben Simplot on the next play to make the score, 23-15, and Lodi was back within one possession.
Lakeside didn’t flinch. After all, the Warriors were in familiar territory after losing by one point against Elkhorn in Week 2; giving up 14 fourth-quarter points in a 28-17 loss against Hartland Lake Country Lutheran in Week 3; and dropping a 9-7 decision to Luther Prep on a fourth-quarter field goal.
So, were there any nerves when the Lodi offense was driving against the Warriors?
“No, absolutely not,” Vater said. “We were going to stop them and we were going to celebrate. I trust my teammates, I knew they had it and I love these guys.”
“We had some breakdowns in the beginning of the season,” Bauer said. “It’s special for Brendan to come back because he had a rough game or two in the beginning of the season and for him to come back and make the play at the end in the end zone.”
Quinn Faust finished the game 16-of-29 passing for 148 yards and a touchdown.
Nicolay rushed for 189 yards on 34 carries, while Connor Faust caught nine passes for 81 yards.
Davis was 12-of-15 passing for 177 yards and two touchdowns to lead Lakeside Lutheran. Schneider caught a team-high five passes for 102 yards and a touchdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.