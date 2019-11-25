Lodi Utilities has earned a Smart Energy Provider (SEP) designation from the American Public Power Association for demonstrating commitment to and proficiency in energy efficiency, distributed generation, and environmental initiatives that support a goal of providing low-cost, quality, safe, and reliable electric service. Chris Van Dokkumburg, Planning Analyst at Holland Board of Public Works and Chair of the Energy Services Committee, in Michigan presented the designations on Oct. 29 during the Association’s annual Customer Connections Conference held in New Orleans, La.
Lodi Utilities has a history of setting and achieving aggressive energy efficiency goals. In 2007, Lodi made a goal to reduce municipal electric use; 10 years later, electric use was down 9%. Again, in 2018, the utility set a goal to reduce energy use 5% by 2025 compared to 2017. One way they are working towards this goal is investing in energy efficient technology like LED streetlights and LED interior lights. These technologies save energy and money for the Lodi community.
In addition, the utility offers many programs to help their customers reduce their energy use. They provide incentives and assistance for shade trees, air conditioner tune-ups, low-interest loans aimed at helping businesses offset the first cost of energy efficiency, and new construction design assistance and grants. Lodi Utilities also collaborates with the school district to promote energy education, such as through their recent donation to the greenhouse.
The SEP designation, which lasts for two years, recognizes public power utilities for demonstrating leading practices in four key disciplines: smart energy program structure; energy efficiency and distributed energy programs; environmental and sustainability initiatives; and the customer experience. This is the first year the Association has offered the SEP designation. Lodi Utilities joins more than 60 public power utilities nationwide that received the inaugural SEP designation.
“This designation highlights utilities that are really stepping up to deliver their customers top-notch programs and services,” said Van Dokkumburg. “These utilities are going beyond ‘keeping the lights on,’ and their communities should be proud.”
“We’re honored to be recognized for our efforts to support our community’s responsible energy use,” said Jim Ness, Mayor of Lodi. “We take a lot of pride in the programs we offer that help our customers save money and reduce our collective footprint on the environment. It’s encouraging to be recognized as a best-of-breed utility when it comes to smart energy.”
Lodi Utilities is a locally owned, not-for-profit electric and water utility, serving residents and businesses in Lodi, Wis. The utility strives to provide low-cost, reliable electricity and superior customer service. They are one of 51 public power utilities that are member-owners of wholesale power provider and joint action agency WPPI Energy.
The American Public Power Association is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 49 million people in 2,000 towns and cities nationwide. The Association advocates and advises on electricity policy, technology, trends, training, and operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.