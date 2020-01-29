The Lodi boys basketball team continued its strong start to the season with two more wins at home last week. Both victories came in Capitol North Conference play.
On Jan. 21, the host Blue Devils thwarted Watertown Luther Prep 63-47.
Lodi carried the momentum over into their matchup with visiting Lakeside Lutheran last Friday. The Blue Devils captured a 62-51 victory.
Lodi, which has won three straight games, is 10-3 overall and 3-0 in the Capitol North. The Blue Devils are tied with Columbus atop the conference standings.
The Blue Devils will be on the road on Jan. 30. Columbus will host the Capitol North battle at 7:30 p.m.
Lodi will host Lake Mills at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 4.
Lodi 63
Luther Prep 47
The Blue Devils had three players score in double figures in the win over Luther Prep.
Trey Traeder led Lodi with 24 points, while Jack Persike and Logan Richards chipped in 15 and 13, respectively.
Richards grabbed a team-high six rebounds, while Cayden Coddington and Persike added rive.
Quinn Faust paced Lodi’s offense with six assists, while Traeder had four steals.
The Blue Devils grabbed a 26-20 halftime lead.
Lodi continued to apply pressure in the second half and outscored the Phoenix 37-27.
The Blue Devils finished the game 10-of-25 from three-point range, while Luther Prep was just 4-for-18.
Paul Frick led the Phoenix with 11 points.
Lodi 62
Lakeside 51
The Blue Devils ended a three-game losing streak to Lakeside Lutheran last Friday.
Lodi opened up a 32-26 lead in the first half.
The Blue Devils put the game away by outscoring the Warriors 30-25 in the second half.
Persike, who was 7-of-13 from the field, 2-of-5 from three-point range and 7-for-7 from the free-throw line, came away with a team-high 23 points.
Traeder came away with 14 points, while Kade Parson finished with 10.
Quinn Faust, Traeder, Richards and Persike all had five rebounds.
Persike and Quinn Faust combined for 13 assists, while Richards had three steals.
Collin Schulz (15), Matt Davis (10) and Levi Birkholz (10) all scored in double figures for Lakeside Lutheran.
