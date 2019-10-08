The Lodi prep volleyball team remained in the hunt for a top-three finish in the Capitol North Conference after shutting out visiting Columbus on Oct. 1.
The win snapped the Blue Devils’ four match losing streak. They improved to 4-3 in the Capitol North, where they are in third place behind Lakeside Lutheran (7-0) and Lake Mills (5-2).
The Lady Blue Devils grabbed momentum with a close 25-22 victory in the first game of the night.
Lodi turned it up a notch in Game 2. The Blue Devils rolled to a 25-13 win.
The Lady Blue Devils completed the sweep with a 25-20 showing in the third game.
Sam Klann paced Lodi with 10 kills, while Taylor Ripp and Kaitlyn Sharkey chipped in seven and five, respectively. Klann also led the team with three blocks.
Sharkey and Jaden Kolinski both recorded four service aces.
Kolinski helped pace the Blue Devils’ offense with 20 assists.
Dylann Harrington registered 11 digs to lead Lodi on defense. Kolinski finished with seven digs.
Jordin Link had five kills for Columbus, while teammate Mckenzye Bruss chipped in eight assists.
Last Saturday, the Blue Devils hosted an invitational. They went 1-4 on the day.
No information was available on the invite.
The Lady Blue Devils will close out the regular season with home matches against Lakeside Lutheran (Oct. 15) and Lake Mills (Oct. 17). Both matches will start at 6:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.