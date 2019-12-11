The Ice Age Nordic ski team recently traveled to Ironwood, Michigan for the ABR Season Opener and a weekend of training on snow.
The Ice Age boys team finished in third place in the 5.5-kilometer skate race, thanks to the efforts of Wyatt Bennett (10th, 17 minutes, 19 seconds), Todd Niles (12th) and Nathan Ducat (14th).
Peak Nordic claimed the title with four skiers in the top five, while Ashland-Washburn was second. Eli Gore from the Madison Nordic Ski Club claimed the individual crown in 14:06.
Ice Age came away with third place in the girls race. Leading the way were Amelia Heider (10th, 19:52), Norah Lee (12th, 20:00), Hannah Heider (13th, 20:54), Anna Vanderhoef (15th, 22:14) and Tori Falk (18th, 24:08).
Peak Nordic also came away with title on the girls’ side, while North Kettle Moraine was second.
Ice Age will head to Iola for sprint races this weekend.
