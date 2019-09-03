Tim Brubaker has taken on the role of marketing consultant for the Lodi Enterprise and the Poynette Press.
Brubaker brings her 17 years of newspaper experience to the position. He started at the Waunakee Tribune in 1996, worked for a time at the DeForest Times-Tribune and Poynette Press as a graphic designer in 2002 and landed at the Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press.
Tim lives with his wife Roberta in Vienna.
