Growth and changes continued in the Lodi area this year. Many came together through devastating floods as well as to celebrate local achievements, milestones and to welcome new faces around the city.
So before getting too far into 2020, let’s take a look back at some of the top local stories from the last year.
January
- The Wisconsin Department of Justice investigates the City of Lodi after a $1.8 million water utility project was completed without approval.
- The Lodi and Lake Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce held their annual dinner Jan. 11. Buttercream Bakery was named Small Business of the Year, Creative Marketing was named Medium Business of the year and I39 Supply was named Large Business of the Year.
February
- The Lodi prep wrestling team earns its 27th straight conference title. With the win at the Capitol Conference Meet, the Blue Devils captured their 35th crown overall.
- The Lodi Public Library held a community forum on Feb. 21. Because of increasing budget challenges, the Lodi Public Library Board — The Lodi Woman’s Club Public Library — recently made the decision to implement a major restructuring of the library.
- The Lodi girls basketball team earns its first Capitol North Conference title since 2013 after defeating host Watertown Luther Prep 57-42. The Blue Devils went 8-2 in conference play to share the crown with Lake Mills.
March
- For the second straight year, Lodi’s Alana Gilles was named Capitol North Player of the Year.
- Clean up is continuing after historic flooding hit downtown Lodi on Thursday, March 14. The Spring Creek river peaked at a record nine feet Thursday afternoon when snow melt, rainfall and ice dam blockage caused it to overflow.
- The Lodi wrestling team dominated the All-Capitol Conference list. The Blue Devils had eight wrestlers named to the first team, including senior Garrett Moll, who was named the North Division Wrestler of the Year.
- The Lodi Area Emergency Services ad-hoc Building Committee will be seeking public input for the approved feasibility study being conducted by Public Administration Associates. This study is reviewing the current and future needs of the Lodi Area Fire Department and Lodi Area Emergency Medical Service to help aid the municipalities on how to appropriately move forward.
- The National Wheelchair Basketball Association (NWBA) inducted a set of new members on Saturday, March 23. Of those inducted includes Lodi alumna and three-time gold medalist Christina Ripp-Schwab.
- The Crystal Lake Campground is still dealing with the aftermath of the flood, as crews, residents and volunteers work to prevent any further damage to their homes.
April
- The people in the Town of Lodi have chosen a new chairperson at the April 2 election. Brian Henry was elected to take over as the new chairman. In the City of Lodi, Alderpersons Eric Hansen, Ann Groves-Lloyd and Suzanne Miller ran unopposed in the election. In addition, the community re-elected Julie McKiernan and William Wipperfurth to the Lodi School District School Board. The Village of Dane also re-elected Chairman David Koenig, supervisor one George Dorn and supervisor two Richard Haag, who ran unopposed.
- The Lodi Woman’s Club Public Library recently announced the hiring of their new library director, Alex LeClair.
- The City of Lodi issued of press release Thursday, April 25 announcing Police Chief Scott Klicko has resigned from his position.
May
- Lyle Hendrickson’s track record of community involvement has made him this year’s candidate for the Lodi and Lake Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year Award.
- The people of Lodi filled City Hall on Tuesday, May 21 looking to talk about the sale and rezoning of the old Lodi Primary School and Third Terrace.
June
- The Public Service Commission (PSC) is going to allow the City of Lodi to recover the cost of the unapproved $1.8 million booster station project through resident’s water bill.
- Lodi senior Mackenzie Heyroth earns WIAA Division 2 state titles in the
- 100 and 300 hurdles. She set new state records in both events. Heyroth joined forces with Isabelle Clary, Hannah Busser and Rhianna Walzer to win a title in the 1,600 relay.
- There’s a new banner over the Tano’s sign but don’t worry, it’s still the same pizza, pasta and subs as before. P.J. Fontecchio is the former — now sole — owner of the restaurant after his business partner Ron Spangler decided he was looking to move away from pizzas.
- The Town of Lodi Board of Review voted to reinstate Clerk-Treasurer April Goeske after she was let go earlier in June, effective immediately.
July
- Continuing their commitment to education and agriculture, the Lodi Agricultural Fair Board showed off their new grain bin dedicated to teaching people more about where their food comes from.
- The City of Lodi is speckled with large, three-story Victorian homes that have been around for over a hundred years. These houses are the work of C.C. Menes, who was honored by the Lodi Valley Historical Society in the form of a new memorial marker at the Jolivette House Museum.
- The Lodi City Council voted to not rezone the old primary school for Top of Lodi LLC.
August
- There’s new medicine on Main Street and it’s coming from Nature’s Health and Wellness, a CBD oil store selling a variety of products for pain, anxiety and more.
- The Lodi School Board presented on the current state of their football and soccer stadium and its need for improvements at their regular meeting on Monday.
September
- The Reach Out Lodi Board of Directors gave the nod to proceed with plans to build a 54-by-24 addition to the Community Store.
- With a recent makeover at 113 South Main this past summer, the new owners are hoping to attract more businesses to the downtown Lodi area.
- The Lodi School District held a public comment forum at the Performing Arts Center for the community to ask questions about a possible renovation to the Lodi High School stadium, which includes updating the field to include turf instead of the natural grass field.
- Lieutenant Wayne Smith has been appointed as Lodi’s new Chief of Police.
October
- The Lodi United Methodist Church has been offering a warm welcome to their newest pastor, a new face whose eyes are set on the future. PyungAhn “Peace” Kim joined the church in July after taking over for pastor Marge Rice Myers, who retired this year.
- The Woman’s Club plans to celebrate their upcoming 125th anniversary with Lodi and hopes to share their history and accomplishments with others.
- Michelle Howe has recently returned from Washington D.C. after receiving national recognition for being a recipient of the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).
November
- High School senior Elizabeth TenBarge was sworn in Nov. 11 as the student representative to the Lodi School Board.
- Whistling Valley Farm is expanding their reach after opening up their new location Lodi Alpacas Uptown on Main Street. Owner Jan Clingman held their grand opening of the new spot at 133 S. Main St.
- Lodi resident McKayla R. Tracy, 21, pleaded no contest to felony murder-party to the crime, in the death of 24-year-old Dalton Ziegler, at a Nov. 25 Dane County Circuit Court plea hearing.
December
- The report cards released by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction shows the Lodi School District exceeds expectations. Overall, the district received a similar score for the 2017-18 school year.
- The Town of Lodi has been discussing the park land on Bay Drive for the last several years about whether or not they should sell it. The Park Commission made a final decision Dec. 12 to not only keep it, but to take action in the future to improve the park.
