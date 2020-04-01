The Lodi boys basketball team had a lot to cheer about this winter. The Blue Devils were in the hunt for a Capitol North Conference title and played for a WIAA regional title.
The Blue Devils were a solid 16-8 overall this season.
Lodi tied Columbus for second place in the Capitol North with a 7-3 record. Lake Mills claimed the title with a 9-1 mark, while Lakeside Lutheran (5-5), Poynette (1-9) and Watertown Luther Prep (1-9) filled out the bottom of the standings.
The Blue Devils set the tone early with non-conference wins over Sauk Prairie (61-54), Richland Center (76-71), Dodgeville (73-48), Wisconsin Heights (69-41), Cashton (72-62) and River Valley. (60-55).
Lodi put together a five-game win streak after dropping the second game of the season to Reedsburg.
The Blue Devils started out the Capitol North strong with consecutive wins over Poynette (59-36), Luther Prep (63-47) and Lakeside Lutheran (62-51).
However, Lodi dropped three straight after the win streak, including conference losses to Columbus (66-50) and Lake Mills (57-43).
The Blue Devils heated back up and went on a five-game win streak before dropping the regular-season finale 75-52 to Lake Mills.
Lodi opened the WIAA Division 3 playoffs with a 66-48 victory over Evansville, but they fell 61-50 to Edgerton in the regional final.
The Blue Devils had a very balanced scoring attack this winter. Senior guard Jack Persike (17.2), junior guard Trey Traeder (12.8) and senior guard Logan Richards (10.8) all averaged double digit points per game, while junior forward Cayden Coddington averaged 6.8 per game.
Richards topped the Blue Devils with 112 rebounds, while Persike finished with 99.
Traeder (79), senior forward Kade Parsons (76), junior guard Quinn Faust (74) and Coddington (65) all had over 60 rebounds.
Quinn Faust paced Lodi with 108 assists, while Persike registered 78. Also recording at least 20 assists was Traeder (47), Richards (37), Coddington (27), junior forward Connor Faust (22) and Parsons (22).
Quinn Faust also led the Blue Devils on defense with 41 steals. Also among Lodi’s leaders were Persike (21), Traeder (33), Richards (29), Coddington (15) and Parson (15).
Persike’s impressive numbers helped him earn first-team all-conference, while Traeder was named to the second team. Richards was an honorable mention pick.
The Blue Devils are losing a talented senior class, including guard Cody Asbjornson, Richards, Persike and Parsons.
Lodi will need to retool next season with only two of its top five scorers returning.
