The Lodi prep wrestling team continued its dominance of the Capitol North Conference last Friday. The Blue Devils were a perfect 5-0 at the conference dual meet in Columbus.
“The best thing about our current conference is that it is growing,” Lodi coach Cody Endres said. “Not only did we add a team in Watertown Luther Prep, but each other school had more wrestlers than in previous years. We look forward to our conference continuing to grow and improve as it only benefits our team.”
The Blue Devils put together impressive showings in all five duals. They won them all by at least 36 points.
Lodi opened the night with a 66-18 victory over Columbus, followed by a 71-6 thumping of Lakeside Lutheran.
The Blue Devils kept rolling with a 70-10 win over Lake Mills.
After a downing Watertown Luther Prep 76-6, Lodi concluded the night with a 57-21 triumph over Poynette.
The Blue Devils had 106-pounder Parker Heintz, 132-pounder Zane Licht, 145-pounder Zach Potter, 160-pounder Colton Nicolay, 170-pounder Jack Hansen, 182-pounder Sawyer Helmbrecht and heavyweight Wyatt Ripp go undefeated.
No other information was available on the event.
The Blue Devils will host Mineral Point in a 7 p.m. non-conference dual this Friday.
Lodi and Poynette will both compete in invitationals at 8 a.m. this Saturday. The Blue Devils will be in Fond du Lac, while the Pumas will travel to Mount Horeb.
Downing Scramble
The Blue Devils followed the perfect dual night with a great showing at the Bob Downing Scramble in Sun Prairie last Friday.
Lodi registered 493 team points to place third behind Fennimore (731) and Wisconsin Rapids (677) at the 22-team invite.
“After leaving the tournament, I think we, as a team, felt more optimistic than ever before that we could do some great things this season,” Endres said. “We placed third out of 22 teams with only 12 scoring wrestlers in the lineup. Had we had all 14, I think we could have pushed for second place.”
Helmbrecht led the charge for the Blue Devils with a title at 182 pounds. He captured the crown with a 7-5 overtime victory over Wisconsin Rapids’ Peter Rucker.
“Sawyer Helmbrecht had a barnburner of a finals match,” Endres said. “Down 5-2 heading into the third period, Sawyer kept his confidence and composure high and found a way to get an escape, and then a takedown as time expired to push the match into overtime. In overtime, he remained aggressive and found his way to his opponent’s leg. It was quite the battle finishing that takedown, but Sawyer did and ended up the champion.”
Chandler Curtis came away with third place at 126. He pinned Oregon’s Brandon Liddle in 35 seconds in the third-place match.
Lodi had Licht (132), Nicolay (160) and Ripp (heavyweight) place fourth.
Licht was pinned by Fennimore’s Brody Lee in 4:25 in the third-place match, while Nicolay fell 10-8 to DeForest’s Brody Hemauer. Ripp dropped a 2-1 heartbreaker to Fennimore’s Braxton Wilson.
“Although I thought we performed well in spots, I also think we left a lot of matches on the table,” Endres said. “In many weight classes where we took third, fourth or fifth, we were either a takedown or an escape away from being in the finals and potentially winning the Zane Licht vs. Dominic Schleef LL tournament. We need to improve upon winning the close matches and we as a coaching staff know that is a key area as we continue moving on this season.”
Heintz defeated Manitowoc’s Keaden Niemojuski 9-2 to place fifth at 106 on Saturday.
Hanson (170) lost his fifth place match to Madison La Follette’s Jackson Mankowski by fall in 1:12.
The Blue Devils had 113-pounder Owen Breunig and 220-pounder Brock Beyer place seventh. Breunig defeated Kenosha Indian Trail’s Thalia Sullivan 6-0 in the seventh-place match, while Beyer pinned Grafton’s Nathan Eichhorn in 1:38.
Also placing for the Blue Devils were Ben Simplot (195, ninth), Kyle Pickarts (170, 11th), Dean Finney (126, 13th), TJ Mickelson (120, 14th), Ashton McDonald (138, 15th) and Mason Marchand (132, 19th).
