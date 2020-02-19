The Lodi girls basketball team will not be adding to its conference championship banner this season after the defending co-champs lost their third Capitol North game last week.
The Blue Devils had their title hopes officially dashed after falling 68-51 to host Lakeside Lutheran on Feb. 11.
The Lady Blue Devils did bounce back last Friday and bested host Columbus 47-39.
Lodi (11-8) moved to 5-3 in conference play with the split.
Lake Mills, which shared the crown with Lodi last season, has clinched the Capitol North title with its 9-0 record. Watertown Luther Prep is in second place with a 6-3 mark.
The Blue Devils will close out the regular season with a home game against Lake Mills at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 20.
The Lady Blue Devils have earned the eighth seed in the WIAA Division 3 playoffs and will host ninth-seeded Wisconsin Dells at 7 p.m. on Feb. 25. The winner will play at top-seeded Platteville on Feb. 28.
Lodi opened this season with a 67-25 victory over Wisconsin Dells.
Lakeside 68
Lodi 51
Lakeside Lutheran outscored the Blue Devils in both halves on its way to the win.
The Warriors set the tone with a 33-25 showing in the first half.
Lakeside continued to roll in the second half. It outscored the Lady Blue Devils 35-26.
Lodi’s Lauryn Milne finished with a game-high 21 points, while Jaden Kolinski added 12. Ella Puls and Paige Walzer contributed eight and seven points, respectively.
Kolinski grabbed a team-high seven rebounds and recorded a team-best four steals. Milne led the way with four assists.
The Warriors had a very balanced scoring attack with Lauren Thiele (14), Olyvia Uecker (12), Morgan Slonaker (11) and Mia Murray (10) scoring in double figures.
Lodi 47
Columbus 39
The Lady Blue Devils used their defense to record their second win over Columbus this season. They also captured a 59-30 victory on Jan. 23.
Lodi worked its way to a 29-21 lead at halftime.
The Blue Devils held on to the eight-point lead through the second half as both teams scored 18 points.
Kolinski had a great all-around game. She led the Blue Devils in points (18), rebounds (17) and assists (seven).
Milne finished the game with 15 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Jordan Link was the lone Cardinal to score in double figures. She poured in 12 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.